6th Circ. Revives Baker Donelson Malpractice Dispute

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a legal malpractice suit claiming Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC's alleged negligence prevented the ex-CEO of an urgent care company from filing a timely complaint against his former business. In a 17-page unpublished opinion, a Sixth Circuit panel on Friday found that a lower court erred by applying the "judicial estoppel" doctrine to dismiss the lawsuit, and remanded it for further proceedings. Judicial estoppel precludes parties from pushing an argument in court that is contrary to a judicially adopted position they made in a previous proceeding, the Sixth Circuit said. The doctrine has been...

