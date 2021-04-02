MLB Pulls All-Star Game From Georgia Over New Voting Law

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball will move its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to a new Georgia law that restricts voting in the state, MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said Friday. Manfred said in a statement that his decision came after conversations with ballclubs, former and current players, the Players Association and others, and he noted that the league "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box." "We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season's All-Star festivities," he said. "In addition, MLB's planned investments to...

