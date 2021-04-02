Biden Pulls Trump-Era Sanctions On Int'l Criminal Court

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration lifted controversial Trump-era economic sanctions and visa bans against the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor and a senior official, saying Friday the measures were inappropriate and ineffective. The asset freezes and visa bans against ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor, were issued under a June 2020 order authorizing sanctions against officials investigating U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. The underpinning executive order was also rescinded Friday. "The threat and imposition of financial sanctions against the court, its personnel and those who assist it are not effective or appropriate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS