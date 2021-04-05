Biz Groups Flock To Support Appeal Of $75M Dicamba Verdict

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court was way out of line in finding that Monsanto and BASF Corp. owe $75 million to a farm that alleges the weedkiller dicamba ruined its peach trees, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other supporters of the companies told the Eighth Circuit on Friday. Under Missouri law, Bader Farms Inc. — which said its crops were damaged by the herbicides used by neighboring farms — should never have been allowed to proceed with its case against Bayer AG-owned Monsanto and BASF because it never proved the two companies actually manufactured the herbicides that allegedly caused damage to the farm's peach...

