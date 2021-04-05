Dems Rip GSA Rehearing Bid In Trump Hotel Lease Docs Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats has torn into the Biden administration's petition to the full D.C. Circuit seeking to overturn a ruling that revived their lawsuit demanding records concerning the Trump Organization's hotel lease for the Old Post Office building, assailing the administration's contention that individual lawmakers lack standing to bring the case. A three-judge panel's split ruling in December reversed a lower court's August 2018 finding that 17 Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform were not harmed as private individuals when the General Services Administration denied some of their information requests. The case was remanded for...

