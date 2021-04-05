Activists Request $850K In Atty Fees For Calif. Water Win

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing environmental groups want roughly $850,000 in attorney fees and costs for work that lead to a federal judge tossing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's finding that salt ponds near San Francisco Bay are not covered by the Clean Water Act. Attorneys for San Francisco Baykeeper, Save the Bay and others said Friday they spent more than 1,900 hours on the case and that they're entitled to fees and costs for that effort pursuant to the Equal Access to Justice Act. The total is based on a blended hourly rate of $442, according to the motion. U.S. District Judge William...

