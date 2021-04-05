Covington, Goodwin Guide $323M Internet Brand Biz Deal

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Graham Holdings, the owner of brands such as Kaplan and Slate, said Monday it's buying media and e-commerce business Leaf Group in a deal worth $323 million and guided by Covington and Goodwin. Graham Holdings Co. is buying Leaf Group Ltd. at $8.50 per share, a 35% premium to its average trading price from the previous 90 days, the companies said in a joint statement. Santa Monica, Calif.-based Leaf Group, home to internet brands such as Livestrong.com, art marketplace Saatchi Art and cuteness.com, said it reached out to 10 other potential buyers after receiving Graham Holdings' offer Feb. 9 but received...

