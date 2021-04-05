Intel's Fight Over VLSI Chip Patent Faces Wary Fed. Circ.

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp.'s bid to undo a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a VLSI Technology LLC computer chip patent faced two skeptical Federal Circuit judges on Monday, who questioned the semiconductor chip manufacturer's contention that the board erred in ruling that prior art does not disclose the claimed invention. The patent in dispute before the three-judge panel describes a method of electrically connecting multiple semiconductor substrates together into a single packaged chip by using a thin solder layer between the underbump metallization, or UBM, of the chips. Intel, one of the world's largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips used in cellphones...

