Tribune Says Rival $680M Bid May Beat Hedge Fund's Offer

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Tribune Publishing Co. said Monday that a new $680 million offer for the newspaper publisher from Newslight LLC may beat a previously announced takeover of Tribune by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, setting up a potential bidding war. A special committee of the board of directors for Illinois-based Tribune has determined that the new, nonbinding offer made by Newslight on April 1 "would reasonably be expected to lead to a 'superior proposal' as defined in Tribune's merger agreement with [Alden]," the company said in a statement. Tribune is the operating company behind U.S. regional newspapers like the Chicago Tribune, the New...

