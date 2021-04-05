Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Hear WDTX Transfer Fight In Adobe IP Row

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to weigh in on a Federal Circuit decision ordering U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer SynKloud Technologies LLC's infringement suit over cloud storage patents against Adobe Inc. from Texas to California.

The case was among those the high court declined to take up in an order issued Monday morning. As is customary, the justices did not explain their reasoning for declining SynKloud's petition for certiorari, in which it argued the Federal Circuit wrongly ordered the suit to be transferred.

The nonprecedential Federal Circuit decision at issue was handed down in July, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!