Justices Won't Hear WDTX Transfer Fight In Adobe IP Row

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to weigh in on a Federal Circuit decision ordering U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer SynKloud Technologies LLC's infringement suit over cloud storage patents against Adobe Inc. from Texas to California. The case was among those the high court declined to take up in an order issued Monday morning. As is customary, the justices did not explain their reasoning for declining SynKloud's petition for certiorari, in which it argued the Federal Circuit wrongly ordered the suit to be transferred. The nonprecedential Federal Circuit decision at issue was handed down in July, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS