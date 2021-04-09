Health Hires: Morgan Lewis, K&L Gates

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has snapped up a biopharmaceutical expert from Hogan Lovells in Boston and K&L Gates LLP has built out its Texas health care bench with a new partner, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Morgan Lewis Suzanne Filippi Suzanne Filippi has made the move from Hogan Lovells to Morgan Lewis, where she will be a partner, according to an April 5 announcement. She has spent years in both the technology and biopharmaceutical worlds, working on a variety of deals in the spaces, Morgan Lewis said. Some of her...

