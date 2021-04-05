Proud Boys-Linked Atty Can't Escape Disbarment Bid In Ga.

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by a Texas attorney, who reportedly once worked as a lawyer for the Proud Boys, to dodge disbarment in Georgia over an out-of-state criminal conviction, one of four disciplinary matters decided by the state high court. The court unanimously rejected Jason Lee Van Dyke's petition for voluntary discipline, in which he asked to be suspended from practicing law in Georgia until the end of his criminal sentence in Texas for making a false report of theft. They said Van Dyke of The Van Dyke Legal Group was discharged from his sentence in Texas and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS