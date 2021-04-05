Ga. Justices To Review Closely Watched Arbitration Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a lower court's rejection of a nearly $500,000 arbitration award in a vehicle dealership fee dispute, a case closely followed by Georgia's arbitration community. Georgia Supreme Court justices granted writs of certiorari in related cases stemming from an arbitration over commissions and fees paid by Georgia motorsports vehicle dealership Southern Mountain Adventures LLC and its affiliate Adventure Motorsports Reinsurance Ltd. to Atlanta-based vehicle service provider Interstate National Dealer Services Inc. The dealership companies were awarded $462,781 by arbitrator Fred J. Pinckney for excess fees paid to Interstate, which was confirmed by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS