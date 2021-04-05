Is Telehealth The Next Frontier For Net Neutrality Action?

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A recent controversy over whether California's net neutrality law will block a free telehealth app for veterans is calling attention to consumer access problems that still plague the broadband industry, but advocates of the new statute say the law shouldn't pose a threat to the health care app. News reports surfaced in late March suggesting that some U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials were concerned that internet service providers may stop supporting VA Video Connect, an app that provides free telehealth services to veterans and doesn't count against subscribers' mobile data caps. Under California's restrictive net neutrality law that recently went live, so-called sponsored...

