Gulf Oil Export Facilities Should Be Denied, Advocates Say

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups on Monday asked the Biden administration to prevent several offshore export terminals from moving forward in the Gulf of Mexico, arguing they would undercut President Joe Biden's climate change commitments by allowing the export of millions of barrels of oil a day. The Sierra Club, Environment Texas and several other groups said they are concerned about how the Biden administration will handle applications for export terminals off of Texas and Louisiana that would allow oil largely produced domestically to be transported by very large crude carriers and contribute carbon dioxide emissions in a potential "climate-wrecking amount."...

