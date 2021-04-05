Gov't Fights Chamber's Expansion Of H-1B Challenge

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The federal government has pushed back against the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's expansion of a suit over changes to the H-1B specialty occupation visa program, saying a California federal court shouldn't let the industry group bring claims over an additional rule. While the two interim final rules the Chamber and other organizations assailed in their original complaint in October have either been withdrawn or postponed since President Joe Biden took office, one of those regulations — which is now a final rule but one the U.S. Department of Labor is seeking to delay until November 2022 — still threatens the H-1B...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS