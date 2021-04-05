Innovative Industrial Commits Another $30M For Pot Facility

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is committing an additional $30 million to outfit a cannabis growing and processing property in Pennsylvania for tenant Jushi Holdings Inc., according to an announcement from the California-based real estate investment trust on Monday. IIP said it's committing the additional funds for a buildout and expansion of Jushi Holdings' grower-processor property in Scranton. With the additional injection in cash, the REIT's total investment in the property will be $45.8 million, IIP said. The companies in their announcement did not provide the address for the property in question. Jushi, which does extraction in addition to cannabis cultivation and...

