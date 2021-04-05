Trade Court Strikes Expanded Security Steel Tariffs

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Monday that the Trump administration improperly expanded its national security steel duties to finished goods like nails, marking one of the most significant legal victories to date against the former president's tariff moves. In a 2-1 decision, a CIT panel nodded to its January ruling that former President Donald Trump flouted the deadlines of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act by widening the steel duties nearly two years after the initial levies were imposed. That opinion left room for the government to pursue other arguments, but it declined to do so, allowing the...

