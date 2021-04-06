Spotify Wins Legal Fees Over 'Extortionary' TM Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ordered that Spotify's Gimlet Media be reimbursed for its legal fees after beating a trademark suit over the name of the podcast studio's popular "Reply All" show, calling the case "an attempt to extort a nuisance settlement." A software company called Reply All Corp., which sued Gimlet for trademark infringement in 2015, "acted in bad faith, intending to extort an unreasonable settlement," U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II wrote on Monday. Judge Kuntz said there is ample evidence that Reply All Corp. used unreasonable litigation tactics to needlessly expand the proceedings, saying, "from the...

