Rewriting Contracts For The Post-Pandemic Era

By Garrett Gibson, Matt Rawlinson and Kelsey Machado

Garrett Gibson Matthew Rawlinson Kelsey Machado

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) --Historians will long peg 2020 as a watershed year in world history.In addition to the unimaginable human toll, decades of industrial and commercial transformation were compressed into a span of a few months. Many contract provisions were not squarely designed to address the unforeseen challenges of a global pandemic and the resulting effects on global commerce, office and project shutdowns, supply-chain interruptions and business travel.But now that the world has lived through a global pandemic, there is little excuse not to revisit and reimagine contract provisions to account for the next one. Hindsight is 20/20, but here we are presented with a unique opportunity to apply lessons learned to prospective agreements.This article identifies key contract provisions that caused consternation, frustration and litigation during the COVID-19 pandemic and suggests possible alternative provisions in future contracts.At almost every level, COVID-19 rendered business operations more expensive.This was particularly true on construction projects, many of which were allowed to proceed or reopen early as essential operations.Once construction projects began reopening and parties began resuming contract performance, there were often disputes about the cost burdens and risk allocation arising from COVID-19: cost associated with purchasing and maintaining personal protective equipment, expenses with hiring COVID-19 enforcement monitors, paying for signage and cleaning materials, and responsibility for delays arising from worksite infections, exposure, sanitation and additional governmental inspections.Rarely did contracts address, or even contemplate, responsibility for the cost of these, at the time, unforeseen issues.For future construction contracts, consider including the following provisions:The internet is full of articles written by attorneys prognosticating on the impact of force majeure clauses during COVID-19 because many force majeure clauses did not squarely capture global pandemics, leading to ambiguous outcomes.Ambiguous force majeure clauses only delay resolution and create fact issues in litigation. In an effort to avoid this, future force majeure provisions should contemplate the following:Reconsider contract provisions that call for any in-person provisions. For example, construction contracts commonly permit the owner to conduct an in-person audit of the general contractor's books and records. But that provision has little teeth when the general contractor can bar the owner's auditor from entry based on reasonable COVID-19 concerns.These provisions need to be reimagined to allow for a virtual review of the books and records in the event that an in-person review is not possible. To the extent there are costs associated with this accommodation, consider which party bears the responsibility.COVID-19 has made quickly litigated disputes all but impossible. Although the judiciary has worked to adapt videoconference technology to keep the wheels of justice in motion, even the best technology has not allowed for the continuation of jury trials.In every jurisdiction there is a yearslong backlog of cases awaiting jury trial. For parties who want to stall litigation, COVID-19 has provided the perfect excuse to drag out mediations, discovery and final resolution.In future contracts, we recommend prospectively negotiating and agreeing to an end-to-end virtual dispute resolution in the event of a pandemic.The world has experienced the tragedy and challenges of a global pandemic. Our way of living and doing business has been altered for years to come. Now is the time to begin reimagining contract provisions and drafting them to account for these fundamental changes. Matthew C. Rawlinson is a partner, and Kelsey M. Machado and Garrett A. Gibson are associates, at Eversheds Sutherland The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

