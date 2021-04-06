Legal Groups Back White Castle's 7th Circ. Bid To Curb BIPA

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Legal groups representing the restaurant and retail industries have thrown their support behind White Castle, urging the Seventh Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision that Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue with each violation instead of only the first violation. The Restaurant Law Center and the Retail Litigation Center Inc. on Monday joined in an amicus brief saying the Illinois federal court's interpretation of BIPA in Latrina Cothron's suit against her former employer, White Castle System Inc., overreaches by holding that each unlawful finger scan can constitute a separate violation of the act, as can each wrongful instance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS