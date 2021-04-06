Real Estate Rumors: TM Real Estate, AIG, BankUnited

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- TM Real Estate Group has sold a Miami Gardens office complex for $15.35 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a complex at the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and U.S. Route 441, a 116,560-square-foot property, and the seller is Preminger Investments, according to the report. AIG has loaned $57 million for a Chicago mixed-use property, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for 3833 N. Broadway, which is owned by DLG Management, according to the report. The property has 134 apartment units as well as 20,000...

