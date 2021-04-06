Boeing Troubles Send Aerospace Supplier Into Ch. 11

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Hobbled by groundings of The Boeing Company's 737 MAX, precision aerospace equipment supplier TECT Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. and six affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Tuesday, proposing a sale effort that will be kept aloft by a $60 million Boeing loan. The Kansas-headquartered company, which has facilities in Everett, Washington, where Boeing is based, said in a case-opening declaration that the big aircraft manufacturer's troubles added to difficulties created by broader air travel industry slowdowns triggered by the global pandemic, sending TECT into bankruptcy with about $100 million in debt. Shaun Martin, TECT's chief restructuring officer, said TECT...

