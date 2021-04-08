IBM Was Unfazed By Bias Complaint, Fired Manager Testifies

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A former IBM sales manager suing the company over his firing testified on Thursday that he was deeply distressed when a Black subordinate saw a large commission slashed without explanation, and even more so as higher-ups didn't bat an eye when he labeled it racial discrimination. Scott Kingston, who began his retaliatory firing trial against the company over Zoom on Monday, testified on Thursday that he rightly called out an issue when Black salesman Jerome Beard's expected $1 million-plus commission from a sale to HCL Technologies was reduced to $205,000. From his 17-plus years at the company, Kingston knew it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS