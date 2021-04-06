Rosen Law Aims To Lead Securities Claims In Robinhood MDL

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA on Tuesday sought to spearhead securities claims against Robinhood in newly centralized suits over the stock-trading app's decision to block users from buying certain volatile stocks such as GameStop. Cody Todd requested to serve as lead plaintiff for certain Robinhood Markets Inc. customers, with the Rosen Law Firm as lead counsel. The motion is the first such request since the suits were centralized in Florida federal court last week. Todd is seeking to serve as lead plaintiff for customers who used Robinhood's platform to sell any of the restricted stocks as a result of the blackout...

