Putnam Workers' Attys Win $3.9M Cut Of $12.5M Deal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge signed off Tuesday on a $12.5 million deal between Putnam Investments and Putnam workers who alleged the company mishandled their retirement savings, handing lawyers from Nichols Kaster PLLP and Block & Leviton LLP $3.9 million for their work on the case.

U.S. District Judge William G. Young gave final approval to the settlement first introduced in April 2020 to resolve the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action claiming Putnam filled its 401(k) plan with company-owned mutual funds.

"Class Members had the opportunity to be heard on all issues regarding the settlement agreement, and there were...

