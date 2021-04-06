Ill. Co. Owner Gets Probation For Inflating City Contract Prices

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A holding company owner who admitted to lying about price increases to fraudulently inflate his profits in contracts with the city of Chicago was sentenced to two years of probation Tuesday in Illinois federal court. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman imposed the sentence on McClendon Holdings LLC owner John McClendon about five months after he pled guilty to a wire fraud charge he faced over claims he lied about price creases for about two years to increase profits under a five-year, $11.7 million butterfly valve supply contract and a five-year, $1.45 million pavement marking supply contract his company had been awarded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS