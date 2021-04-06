Mobile Gaming Co. Skillz Says Rival Stole Its Patented Tech

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Mobile game platform Skillz says rival AviaGames Inc. paid for access to its developer portal but then created a copycat platform and infringed two patents related to cash-based gaming competitions, according to a California federal court complaint. Skillz Platform Inc. said in Monday's complaint that AviaGames' Pocket7Games app infringes Skillz's U.S. Patent No. 9,649,564, which allows games to offer head-to-head competitions where gamers experience identical, yet still unpredictable, conditions, and U.S. Patent No. 9,479,602, which creates an anti-cheating measure for cash-based games. "Most patent infringement cases involve someone who inadvertently trespassed on someone else's invention, followed by a dispute about who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS