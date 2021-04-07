Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Groups Say Trump-Era Shrimp Boat Rule Hurts Sea Turtles

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups sued the federal government in an attempt to halt implementation of a Trump administration rule exempting some shrimp trawlers from using a piece of equipment that prevents sea turtles from drowning when they are caught in nets.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Turtle Island Restoration Network asked a D.C. federal court to stop the Trump-era rule from taking effect Aug. 1, arguing the exemption could kill about 1,300 sea turtles annually. The 2019 exemption applies to shrimp trawlers less than 40 feet long operating in the Gulf of Mexico and the South Atlantic.

