MDL Bid Won't Pause Ill. Crop Supply Price-Fixing Suits

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday refused to pause proceedings in several suits by farmers accusing major agricultural suppliers of working together to fix crop input prices, deciding against any early-case delays while a multidistrict litigation panel considers consolidation. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel said that of the 21 similar cases that relate to crop input allegations, eight are assigned to her, 10 are in a Minnesota federal court and others are sprinkled around the country. It is unclear what the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will do with the cases and where they will go if they are consolidated,...

