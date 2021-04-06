11th Circ. Says ERISA Cases Don't Allow Fees Against Attys

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit declared Tuesday that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act does not allow for fee awards against attorneys, saying a lawyer for a woman who prolonged her suit against Liberty Life Insurance Co. of Boston doesn't have to shoulder a five-figure legal tab. A three-judge panel issued a published opinion saying that courts were divided about whether ERISA allowed for making a party's counsel pay up, and that this was the first time the 11th Circuit had tackled the question. Tuesday's opinion concluded that ERISA gave a Florida district court authority to award attorney fees against the parties to...

