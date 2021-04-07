Appeals In $1.2B Award Fight Are Delay Tactic, Crystallex Says

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's appeal challenging an order allowing Crystallex to proceed with a sale of Citgo's parent company to enforce its $1.2 billion arbitral award against the country is an attempt to draw the Third Circuit into "micromanaging" the district court's interlocutory rulings, the mining company argued. In a brief submitted to the appeals court on Tuesday, Crystallex argued that the appeal is part of Venezuela's strategy to delay the resolution of the yearslong dispute, which has been ongoing since the country ousted the Canadian miner from an operating contract for the Las Cristinas mine a decade ago. Venezuela is challenging U.S. District...

