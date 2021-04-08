Kirkland Welcomes New Tax Partner From Weil

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis' New York tax practice group added a partner, hiring a former Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP partner with deep experience in the legal art of negotiating complex financial transactions, the firm said. Mark Schwed joins Kirkland & Ellis LLP from Weil's tax department and works with private equity sponsors and portfolio companies on acquisitions, investments, financings and restructurings, the firm said in a news release Tuesday. Schwed advises on special purpose acquisition company initial public offerings and financings as well as business combinations, according to Kirkland. He also counsels companies on the structuring and negotiation of complex transactions such...

