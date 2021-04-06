Former Maryland US Attorney Joins Gibson Dunn's DC Office

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former United States attorney for Maryland has joined Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's white collar practice in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced on Tuesday. Robert Hur, who stepped down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland in February, joins Gibson Dunn as a partner focusing on white collar defense and investigations. He started his new role on Monday. "I'm really looking forward to focusing on crisis management and white collar enforcement and investigations," Hur told Law360. Before joining Gibson Dunn, he led the Maryland U.S. attorney's office from 2018 to 2021, where he supervised roughly 100 lawyers. His team prosecuted...

