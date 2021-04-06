Walgreens Claims Crowell Betrayed It With Humana Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Walgreens hit Crowell & Moring LLP with a fresh version of its breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday, accusing the firm of representing Humana in litigation against Walgreens over the same drug membership program that the firm advised the pharmacy on in 2008 and 2009. In a 22-page amended complaint, Walgreen Co. claims that Crowell & Moring counseled the company on multiple legal issues related to its prescription drug membership program, but then sued Walgreens on behalf of Humana over the same program and solicited other insurers to sue Walgreens in violation of D.C. professional rules....

