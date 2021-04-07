Liebowitz Asks Skeptical 2nd Circ. To Undo Harsh Sanctions

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Richard Liebowitz argued before a skeptical Second Circuit on Wednesday that a district judge had acted unfairly by labeling the embattled copyright lawyer a "troll" and a "lamprey" in a scathing sanctions order. Seeking to overturn an onerous sanction that requires Liebowitz to notify judges across the country about his disciplinary rap sheet, Brian A. Jacobs told a three-judge panel that the "extraordinary order" was overly punitive and not supported by evidence. An opposing attorney told the panel that the ruling was a "measured" response to Liebowitz's misconduct during the photo copyright infringement lawsuit, but Jacobs said the...

