NJ Court Won't Break Up Claims Over Med Mal Dismissal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A single trial should be held over whether a doctor or a lawyer are to blame for the dismissal of a medical malpractice action from a patient's estate, a New Jersey federal judge said in rejecting the estate's bid to separate the dueling claims. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel on Monday denied a motion from the estate of Patricia Grieco and her husband, Vincent, to sever or bifurcate their claims against Dr. Lael E. Forbes and related defendants from those parties' third-party claims against the plaintiffs' former attorney in the underlying matter, Joseph E. Collini. The plaintiffs have claimed Forbes...

