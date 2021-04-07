Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ending A Patent War, Nokia Inks Licensing Deal With Lenovo

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Nokia inked a licensing deal with Lenovo on Wednesday, ending a more than two-year patent battle in courts around the world over standard essential patents for decoding video files.

In a confidential settlement, Nokia Technologies and Lenovo agreed to drop ongoing patent lawsuits between the two companies in California and North Carolina federal court as well as in courts in Brazil, India and Germany in exchange for "a net balancing payment to Nokia," according to a statement from Nokia announcing the deal.

"We appreciate, and very much respect, the constructive spirit Lenovo brought to our negotiations and look forward to working...

