Goodwin Picks Up 3 New Partners In Antitrust, Life Sciences

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP picked up three new partners this week to add to the global firm's Washington, D.C., Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices. With practices in life sciences and antitrust and competition, Andrew Lacy, Can Cui and Steven Green will all be joining the Boston-based firm, Goodwin announced Tuesday. Lacy, who was a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, is joining the antitrust and competition practice in Goodwin's Washington, D.C., office. Lacy advises clients on antitrust risk related to mergers and acquisitions and represents them before the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. At Simpson Thatcher,...

