Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Edison Gets Wildfire Stock-Drop Suit Extinguished

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- California public utility company Edison International defeated a lawsuit filed by investors over a stock drop following a wildfire the company allegedly started after a federal judge found that the company hadn't made statements rising to the level of fraud.

U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall on Monday dismissed the claims against Edison after determining the proposed class of investors had failed to show that corporate "puffery" about the company's focus on wildfire prevention in its financial disclosures rose to the bar of intentional false and deceptive statements. Judge Marshall said that even though Edison did cause two big wildfires, many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!