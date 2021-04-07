Ambulance Co. Loses Challenge To $5M Space Force Contract

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has shut down an ambulance service provider's efforts to tear up a nearly $5.3 million contract between the U.S. Space Force and a rival ambulance company over concerns that the agency failed to complete a fair awarding process, according to a March 18 opinion that was unsealed Tuesday. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Eric G. Bruggink said he was denying Rocky Mountain Mobile Medical's request to prevent the Air Force department from acting on its up to five-year contract with MedExpress Ambulance Services Inc. because the federal agency "properly documented its decision and its analysis was reasonable."...

