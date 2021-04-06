Lawmakers Slam YouTube Kids As Predatory 'Wasteland'

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A House subcommittee on Tuesday launched a probe into YouTube Kids, requesting documents and analytics on the children's streaming platform, which it slammed as a "wasteland of vapid, consumerist content." The Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, which is part of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is looking into potentially predatory advertising practices at YouTube Kids, saying in a statement Tuesday that YouTube "does not go far enough to protect children online." The subcommittee said it has concerns about the quality of the platform's content and the process by which it is made available to children. Specifically, the lawmakers accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS