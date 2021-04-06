Irish Watchdog Probing Leak Of 533M Facebook Users' Data

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Facebook's lead privacy regulator in the European Union is investigating whether a recent leak of 533 million users' personal data — including phone numbers and locations — contains evidence that the social media company violated data breach disclosure rules. In a press statement Tuesday, the Irish Data Protection Commission said it is looking into reports from over the weekend that a trove of user data had been scraped from Facebook's systems and posted for free on an online cybersecurity community forum. Facebook Product Management Director Mike Clark said in a blog post Tuesday night that the data had been scraped from its platform "prior to September...

