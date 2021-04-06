'Shape Of Water' Copyright Fight Ends In Settlement

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The creators of "The Shape of Water" have reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit over the Oscar-winning film, a year after the Ninth Circuit revived the case with a ruling that Disney later warned would promote "meritless lawsuits." Approved by a federal judge Saturday, the deal will end a lawsuit that accused director Guillermo del Toro and Walt Disney Co.'s Searchlight Pictures of infringing a 1969 play called "Let Me Hear You Whisper." As is typical, public court filings did not contain any details about the terms of the agreement. Attorneys for the parties did not return requests for...

