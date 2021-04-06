Fox News Must Face Ex-Ad Client's Accounting Scheme Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday declined to toss a fraud suit brought by antioxidant seller Unimed International that accuses Fox News Network of perpetuating an accounting scheme, finding that Unimed adequately alleged that Fox wrongfully diverted its funds and canceled its advertising slots on the network. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton determined that Unimed's allegations that Fox News acted intentionally when it did not accept payments from Unimed so that it could artificially inflate commissions and distort its purported advertising malpractice is sufficient for Unimed to plead its claim. "The complaint sufficiently alleges unconscionable...

