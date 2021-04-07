Feds Back Booz Allen's $200M Navy Logistics Deal

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog backed the U.S. Navy's decision to allow Booz Allen Hamilton to take over a $213 million logistics deal, saying Booz Allen's transition manager plans gave it an edge over the incumbent rival bidder, CACI. In a partially redacted decision, the U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected CACI Inc.'s claims that its proposal was the technical equal to Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., saying that Booz Allen explicitly laid out that it would have a manager work with the Navy throughout the transition. CACI's proposal mentioned a transition manager, but "the protester does not specifically demonstrate that the transition manager intended...

