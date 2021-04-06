PG&E Hit With 33 Charges Over 2019 Sonoma County Wildfire

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was hit with five felony charges and 28 misdemeanor charges in California state court for allegedly causing the 2019 Kincade Fire, which burned about 78,000 acres and destroyed 174 homes, the Sonoma County district attorney announced Tuesday. Jill Ravitch said that PG&E "recklessly" started the October 2019 fire, citing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigation that concluded that it was caused by a jumper cable on a PG&E transmission tower that broke in high winds, fell and then arced against the tower. The arcing caused "molten material" to fall into the vegetation around...

