Former Malaysian PM Can't Intervene In 1MDB Evidence Fight

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge will not let the former prime minister of Malaysia intervene in an ex-Goldman Sachs executive's effort to modify a sweeping protective order ahead of his trial on charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie pointed out on Tuesday that neither the federal government nor former banker Roger Ng supported the request by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, even though Ng is seeking the court's permission to turn over evidence that could supposedly help Najib fight criminal charges back in Malaysia over the 1MDB scandal. Najib had asked Judge...

