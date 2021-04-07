ICE Using 'Gamesmanship' To Deport Activist, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An unauthorized immigrant who says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted him for his activism urged the Second Circuit to maintain jurisdiction over his deportation case, arguing that his claims of illegal retaliation should not be rendered moot because of the government's repeated delays. The government had argued that ICE should be allowed to proceed with Ravidath "Ravi" Ragbir's deportation, given that any temporary deportation pause he may have been entitled to was effectively granted when the agency kept filing for deadline extensions in its petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, which have prolonged the case since it was first filed...

