USA Taekwondo Ruling Seen As Aid For Sex Abuse Survivors

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court's adoption of a two-part test to determine whether a governing organization can be sued for a person's injuries caused by a third party bodes well for athletes who have suffered sexual abuse by coaches because it makes it easier to assert a duty of care on local and national sports organizations, plaintiffs attorneys say. The highest court of the nation's most populous state ruled unanimously on April 1 that USA Taekwondo can't escape a suit lodged by three underage athletes alleging the organization and the U.S. Olympic Committee had a duty to protect them from being sexually abused by...

